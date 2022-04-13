Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 98,953 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust were worth $997,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth $78,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Harborview Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at about $144,000.

NYSE BDJ opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.69 and its 200-day moving average is $9.91. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 12-month low of $8.99 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.056 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.89%.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

