Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $933,000 Holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. (NYSE:KYN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 119,809 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,292 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,741,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,935,000 after purchasing an additional 205,112 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 162.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 660,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,275,000 after purchasing an additional 409,323 shares during the period. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.4% during the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 473,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 15,462 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 460,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 17,138 shares during the period. Finally, 6 Meridian purchased a new stake in Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,119,000.

Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $9.09 on Wednesday. Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.10 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.37.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund’s previous dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 8.52%.

In other Kayne Anderson Energy Infrastructure Fund news, insider Kayne Anderson Capital Advisor sold 54,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.47, for a total value of $457,718.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kayne Anderson MLP Investment Company is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by KA Fund Advisors, LLC. It is co-managed by Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

