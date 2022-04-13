Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $974,000 Holdings in Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,456 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 521 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Piper Sandler Companies were worth $974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PIPR. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Piper Sandler Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $222,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Piper Sandler Companies by 146.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Piper Sandler Companies during the 4th quarter worth $223,000. 64.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on PIPR. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Piper Sandler Companies from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Piper Sandler Companies from $194.00 to $182.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $181.20.

PIPR opened at $112.33 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Piper Sandler Companies has a fifty-two week low of $110.45 and a fifty-two week high of $193.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $7.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.05 by $2.79. The business had revenue of $648.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $492.23 million. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 13.68%. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 60.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Piper Sandler Companies will post 13.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. This is an increase from Piper Sandler Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Piper Sandler Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.69%.

Piper Sandler Companies operates as an investment bank and institutional securities firm that serves corporations, private equity groups, public entities, non-profit entities, and institutional investors in the United States and internationally. The company offers investment banking and institutional sales, trading, and research services for various equity and fixed income products.

