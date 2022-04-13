Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Increases Stock Position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,500 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.29% of Pure Cycle worth $1,025,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PCYO. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Pure Cycle by 262.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,461 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 20.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pure Cycle during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Pure Cycle in the third quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Pure Cycle in the third quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 62.69% of the company’s stock.

PCYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Pure Cycle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pure Cycle in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:PCYO opened at $11.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.02 million, a P/E ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.48 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Pure Cycle Co. has a one year low of $11.27 and a one year high of $16.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.59.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 million for the quarter. Pure Cycle had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 129.00%.

Pure Cycle Corporation designs, constructs, operates, and maintains water and wastewater systems in the Denver metropolitan area and Colorado Front Range in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Water and Wastewater Services, and Land Development. The company engages in the wholesale water production, storage, treatment, and distribution systems; wastewater collection and treatment systems; development of master-planned community; and oil and gas leasing business.

