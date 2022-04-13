Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,734 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) by 332.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,160 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $918,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 25.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TXG opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of -137.46 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.68. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.72 and a 52-week high of $208.99.

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.10). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 11.87% and a negative return on equity of 7.38%. The company had revenue of $143.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $205.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, 10x Genomics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.17.

In other news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.59, for a total transaction of $28,292.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.60, for a total transaction of $43,308.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,199 shares of company stock valued at $2,790,248. 11.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

