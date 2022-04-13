Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,996 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMS. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 96.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 71.9% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its holdings in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 118.6% in the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 1,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 98.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FMS opened at $33.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $42.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.01. The company has a market capitalization of $19.60 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.20.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 5.51% and a return on equity of 7.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FMS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €66.00 ($71.74) to €61.00 ($66.30) in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Societe Generale decreased their price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €61.00 ($66.30) to €57.00 ($61.96) in a research note on Friday, February 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $32.40 to $30.30 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.71.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Profile (Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KgaA provides products and services for individuals with renal diseases. The firm develops and manufactures health care products, which includes dialysis and non-dialysis products. It operates through the following segments: North America Segment; EMEA Segment; Asia-Pacific Segment; and Latin America Segment.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.