Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Sells 21,446 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,498 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,446 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,649,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,414,000 after buying an additional 235,937 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 17.2% in the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,499,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,001,000 after purchasing an additional 219,980 shares during the period. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,348,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $147,490,000 after purchasing an additional 73,540 shares in the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 6.2% during the third quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 774,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,689,000 after purchasing an additional 45,347 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 661,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $71,807,000 after purchasing an additional 12,588 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $102.51. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $110.14.

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

