Jay Frederick Joliat Sells 17,500 Shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) Director Jay Frederick Joliat sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $239,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,279,330.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:ESTE traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 801,190. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 2.38.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.08. Earthstone Energy had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 11.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,056 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 329.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,757 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 58.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Earthstone Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in Earthstone Energy by 218.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,795 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Earthstone Energy from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Earthstone Energy in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.58.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

