JB Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

JB Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,940 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,339 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 298,471 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $15,022,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP increased its position in Comcast by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 1,516,450 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $76,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Comcast by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 150,919 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $7,595,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Morris Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 15,832 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $797,000 after buying an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 391,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $19,718,000 after buying an additional 28,464 shares during the last quarter. 82.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,469,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,267,580. The firm has a market cap of $217.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.81, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $61.80. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.16.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The cable giant reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 15.61%. The business’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 35.64%.

In related news, CEO David N. Watson sold 65,410 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.69, for a total value of $2,988,582.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Comcast from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comcast in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.50.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

