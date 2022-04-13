JB Capital LLC Boosts Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,272 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,245 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,266,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 6.9% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,478 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $852,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 24.9% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 10.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 213,565 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $15,848,000 after purchasing an additional 20,134 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.8% during the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 39,725 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $2,948,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth $432,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.15% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rajesh Nambiar sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.50, for a total value of $452,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 4,778 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.52, for a total transaction of $422,948.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,149 shares of company stock valued at $1,434,568 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CTSH traded down $0.03 on Wednesday, reaching $86.06. 3,249,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,088,689. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.10. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.19 and a fifty-two week high of $93.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.55% and a return on equity of 19.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is a positive change from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup cut shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $93.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

