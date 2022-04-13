JB Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JB Capital LLC increased its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,281 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 6,062 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 320 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 5,997 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,384 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $360.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $310.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $327.00.

Shares of NVDA traded up $6.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $222.03. The company had a trading volume of 51,618,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,334,293. The firm has a market cap of $557.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.55, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $246.98 and a 200-day moving average of $261.12. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $134.59 and a 12 month high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 42.99%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.07%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 4.16%.

In other news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock worth $101,135,342. 4.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

