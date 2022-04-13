JB Capital LLC Buys 1,452 Shares of Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE)

JB Capital LLC lifted its stake in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,015 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Vale by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Vale by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,798 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments bought a new position in Vale in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $70,000.

Shares of NYSE:VALE traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.91. 28,777,403 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,580,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.53 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Vale S.A. has a 12-month low of $11.16 and a 12-month high of $23.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.718 per share. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.88%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Vale from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC upgraded Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.25 to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Vale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.79.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

