JB Capital LLC Buys 1,786 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

JB Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.7% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 9,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.2% during the third quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.6% during the third quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC grew its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, hitting $50.61. 10,775,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,089,778. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $49.78 and a 52 week high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.04). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 17th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $68.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $66.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.77.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

