JB Capital LLC Buys 2,240 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Williams Companies by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Williams Companies by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,579 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.62.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $35.05. The stock had a trading volume of 6,918,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,642,604. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.21 and a 52 week high of $35.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a P/E/G ratio of 7.01 and a beta of 1.27.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Williams Companies had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 11.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. Equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 137.10%.

In other Williams Companies news, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $4,723,864.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Scott A. Hallam sold 15,607 shares of Williams Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $519,713.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

