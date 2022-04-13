JB Capital LLC Grows Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,889 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.7% of JB Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $7,178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ABBV. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth $242,000. Camden National Bank raised its position in AbbVie by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in AbbVie by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,944,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,133,931,000 after buying an additional 214,425 shares during the last quarter. Transform Wealth LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 133,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,379,000 after buying an additional 2,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its position in AbbVie by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 30,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $150.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com raised shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $153.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $6.89 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.95. 18,195,167 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930,348. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.56 and a twelve month high of $175.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $133.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.44%.

In other news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total transaction of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total transaction of $2,223,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

