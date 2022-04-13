JB Capital LLC Has $2.37 Million Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

JB Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,351 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 810 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of 3M by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of 3M by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of 3M in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $186.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of 3M from $184.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.40.

NYSE MMM traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $148.66. 1,987,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,424,574. 3M has a 1 year low of $139.74 and a 1 year high of $208.95. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.28. 3M had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 40.84%. The business had revenue of $8.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 10.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This is an increase from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.89%.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

