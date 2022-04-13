JB Capital LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

JB Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,033 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $884,920,000 after purchasing an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in Starbucks by 150.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Starbucks by 86.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its position in Starbucks by 180.5% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $100,376,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. MKM Partners lowered their price target on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Starbucks from $104.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Oppenheimer cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.62.

NASDAQ:SBUX traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.92. The company had a trading volume of 8,592,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,245,396. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.77. The firm has a market cap of $93.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.90.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.47% and a negative return on equity of 56.17%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 52.83%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

