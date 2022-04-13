JB Capital LLC Purchases 1,763 Shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

JB Capital LLC grew its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,621 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,531,138 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $503,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,881 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 212.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,931,625 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,824,000 after buying an additional 2,673,607 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 71.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,213,785 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $214,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344,180 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,265,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Rio Tinto Group by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,149,416 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $180,316,000 after buying an additional 552,812 shares in the last quarter. 10.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

RIO traded up $1.45 on Wednesday, hitting $81.94. The company had a trading volume of 2,691,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,806,095. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93. Rio Tinto Group has a 52-week low of $59.58 and a 52-week high of $95.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.77.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $4.785 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.2%. This is a positive change from Rio Tinto Group’s previous None dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th.

RIO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,900 ($76.88) to GBX 6,100 ($79.49) in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Rio Tinto Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Liberum Capital upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,348.63.

Rio Tinto Group Profile (Get Rating)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.