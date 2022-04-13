JB Capital LLC Purchases 2,416 Shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA)

JB Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:HEFA – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the quarter. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEFA. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,403,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,202,000 after buying an additional 662,877 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 388,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,717,000 after buying an additional 9,052 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 181.2% during the 3rd quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. now owns 325,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,754,000 after buying an additional 209,946 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 208.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 22,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF by 178.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after buying an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter.

HEFA traded up $0.30 on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. 274,598 shares of the company traded hands. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.64. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $26.88 and a one year high of $30.88.

