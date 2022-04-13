JB Capital LLC Reduces Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

JB Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 211,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,942 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises about 2.3% of JB Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $23,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 22,441 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

VLUE stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.05. The stock had a trading volume of 1,481,563 shares. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.85. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $71.21 and a 52-week high of $89.40.

