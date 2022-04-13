Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Nasdaq, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Nasdaq in a research report issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.92 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Nasdaq’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.78 EPS.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The company had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $866.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, April 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Nasdaq from $218.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Argus raised Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nasdaq has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.67.

NDAQ stock opened at $180.06 on Wednesday. Nasdaq has a 1-year low of $155.77 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The firm has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $175.01 and its 200-day moving average is $190.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio is 30.64%.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.35, for a total value of $167,247.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bradley J. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $1,228,425.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,865 shares of company stock worth $1,845,673. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 146 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 25,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,433,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Nasdaq by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

About Nasdaq (Get Rating)

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. The Market Technology segment includes anti financial crime technology business, which offers Nasdaq Trade Surveillance, a SaaS solution for brokers and other market participants to assist them in complying with market rules, regulations, and internal market surveillance policies; Nasdaq Automated Investigator, a cloud-deployed anti-money laundering tool; and Verafin, a SaaS technology provider of anti-financial crime management solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.