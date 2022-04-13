Jefferies Financial Group Comments on The Allstate Co.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:ALL)

The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allstate in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now anticipates that the insurance provider will earn $3.66 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.82. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Allstate’s FY2022 earnings at $11.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $14.20 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ALL. UBS Group raised shares of Allstate from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Allstate from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $111.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.08.

Allstate stock opened at $142.12 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Allstate has a 1-year low of $106.11 and a 1-year high of $144.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.09.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.87 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a $0.85 dividend. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

In other Allstate news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total transaction of $200,305.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 30,300 shares of company stock worth $3,715,590. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Allstate in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 74.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

