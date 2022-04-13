Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $4.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.75.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Friday, December 17th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Barclays raised The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $201.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.32.

NYSE PNC opened at $179.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The PNC Financial Services Group has a twelve month low of $170.14 and a twelve month high of $228.14. The company has a market cap of $75.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $193.94 and its 200 day moving average is $201.60.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.61 by $0.07. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.86% and a net margin of 28.81%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.26 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $31,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group during the third quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.59, for a total value of $1,004,245.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 12th. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 39.40%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

