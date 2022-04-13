Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Kosmos Energy in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $0.94 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kosmos Energy’s FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $572.61 million during the quarter. Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.84% and a negative return on equity of 6.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Kosmos Energy from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Kosmos Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Kosmos Energy from $6.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.79.

Shares of NYSE KOS opened at $7.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.89, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.29 and a beta of 3.24. Kosmos Energy has a 1 year low of $1.80 and a 1 year high of $8.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KOS. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 374.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 7,491 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Dfpg Investments LLC purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new position in Kosmos Energy in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Kosmos Energy by 39.3% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,736 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares during the last quarter. 78.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kosmos Energy Ltd., a deep-water independent oil and gas exploration and production company, focuses along the Atlantic Margins. The company's primary assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea, and the U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal.

