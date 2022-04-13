Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now expects that the company will earn $2.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize’s FY2023 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.65 EPS.

Get Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize alerts:

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 2.97%.

ADRNY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from €25.00 ($27.17) to €26.00 ($28.26) in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Oddo Bhf upgraded Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a €31.00 ($33.70) target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.67.

OTCMKTS:ADRNY opened at $32.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.36. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a one year low of $26.81 and a one year high of $35.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.68.

About Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (Get Rating)

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. Its store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, drugstores, and hypermarkets. It also subleases its stores to franchisees. As of January 2, 2022, it operated 7,452 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 55 million customers, as well as online.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.