Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Hays plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HAYPY)

Hays plc (OTCMKTS:HAYPY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Hays in a research report issued on Thursday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Marden now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HAYPY. Barclays lowered their price target on Hays from GBX 205 ($2.67) to GBX 190 ($2.48) in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Hays from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HAYPY opened at $15.42 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.58. Hays has a 52 week low of $15.23 and a 52 week high of $18.05.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 7th will be issued a $0.112 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a yield of 7.32%.

About Hays

Hays plc operates as a recruitment company in Australia, New Zealand, Germany, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers permanent, temporary, and contractor recruitment services, such as qualified, professional, and skilled recruitment to public and private sectors. It also specializes in offering recruitment services in the areas of accountancy and finance, construction and property, technology, life sciences, sales and marketing, banking and capital markets, contact centers, education, engineering and manufacturing, executive, financial services, health and social care, human resources, legal, office support, energy, oil and gas, procurement, retail, resources and mining, and telecoms.

