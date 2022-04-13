JOE Trading Up 4% This Week (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 4.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.27 or 0.00003081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. JOE has a total market cap of $274.47 million and approximately $9.86 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JOE has traded up 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002420 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00044408 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,097.80 or 0.07494259 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,325.65 or 0.99975830 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00041406 BTC.

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 215,544,564 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JOE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JOE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

