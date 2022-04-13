John Abbot Sells 24,000 Shares of Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP) Stock

Datto Holding Corp. (NYSE:MSP – Get Rating) CFO John Abbot sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.59, for a total value of $830,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,895.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

John Abbot also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 1st, John Abbot sold 9,000 shares of Datto stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $239,490.00.

On Thursday, March 17th, John Abbot sold 10,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.01, for a total transaction of $260,100.00.

On Thursday, March 3rd, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.67, for a total transaction of $94,680.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, John Abbot sold 4,000 shares of Datto stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total value of $99,080.00.

Shares of MSP opened at $34.68 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $24.84. Datto Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $34.76. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.60, a P/E/G ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Datto ( NYSE:MSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The investment management company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $164.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.16 million. Datto had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Datto Holding Corp. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MSP. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Datto in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Datto by 67.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,310 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Datto by 124.7% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Datto by 133.2% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Datto by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

MSP has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $35.50 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Datto in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. William Blair cut shares of Datto from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Datto from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $35.50 in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

About Datto (Get Rating)

Datto Holding Corp. provides cloud-based software and technology solutions for delivery through the managed service provider (MSP) channel to small and medium businesses in the United States and internationally. Its Unified Continuity products include Business Continuity and Disaster Recovery that protects servers and workstations, and minimize downtime; Cloud Continuity, an image-based continuity solution for laptops and desktops; SaaS Protection +, an automated and secure backup and restoration product; Workplace, a cloud-hosted file sync and share solution, which enable end-users to synchronize files across platforms, including mobile devices; and File Protection, an MSP-managed secure and scalable backup product that enables MSPs to protect and recover files and folders on workstations and laptops.

