John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Shares Gap Up to $85.03

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $85.03, but opened at $88.71. John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares last traded at $88.71, with a volume of 45 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on John B. Sanfilippo & Son in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $991.93 million, a P/E ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $81.70.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son ( NASDAQ:JBSS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter. John B. Sanfilippo & Son had a return on equity of 24.46% and a net margin of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $253.21 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of JBSS. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 66.7% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 46,033 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son in the third quarter valued at $1,101,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,000 after buying an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 11.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $421,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 16.9% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.32% of the company’s stock.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile (NASDAQ:JBSS)

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, through its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

