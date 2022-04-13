Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Holdings Reduced by Beddow Capital Management Inc.

Beddow Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,456 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 4.1% of Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Beddow Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $7,263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 110.0% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 16,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,761,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 59,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,195,000 after acquiring an additional 4,870 shares during the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC boosted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 20,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,536,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,618,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. 67.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 target price (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.14.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $179.90 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.87 and its 200 day moving average is $167.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $155.72 and a 12-month high of $184.20. The stock has a market cap of $473.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

