Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Shares Up 31.8%

Shares of Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) shot up 31.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $18.16. 175 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 1,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.78.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.86 and its 200 day moving average is $14.53.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.3655 per share. This represents a yield of 8.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 80 stores, including 52 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 14 stores in Romania.

