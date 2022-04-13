Kava.io (KAVA) Price Reaches $5.62 on Exchanges

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on April 13th. Kava.io has a market cap of $513.55 million and approximately $147.08 million worth of Kava.io was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava.io coin can now be bought for approximately $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Kava.io has traded flat against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.48 or 0.00193774 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.76 or 0.00040866 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001803 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000493 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $158.21 or 0.00385717 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00051057 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000413 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.05 or 0.00009873 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000537 BTC.

Kava.io Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 23rd, 2019. Kava.io’s total supply is 145,408,420 coins and its circulating supply is 91,443,180 coins. Kava.io’s official message board is medium.com/kava-labs . Kava.io’s official Twitter account is @kava_labs . The official website for Kava.io is www.kava.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a PoS blockchain built on Cosmos, with its own native KAVA token that is deployed in its governance model along with its multi-collateral backed USDX stable coin. “

Buying and Selling Kava.io

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava.io directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava.io should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava.io using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

