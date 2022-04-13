KBR (NYSE:KBR) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.750-$4.750 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.50 billion-$9.50 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on KBR shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on KBR from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of KBR in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of KBR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on KBR from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KBR currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $50.17.

Get KBR alerts:

Shares of KBR stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $53.46. 651 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,580,761. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 589.56 and a beta of 1.28. KBR has a 12-month low of $36.71 and a 12-month high of $56.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.62.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.04. KBR had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 21.62%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that KBR will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is a positive change from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. KBR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 533.33%.

In related news, insider Douglas Nick Kelly sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.34, for a total transaction of $80,292.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Gregory Sean Conlon sold 3,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $200,826.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in KBR by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 195,924 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,330,000 after buying an additional 31,411 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $1,124,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in KBR by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 231,579 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,028,000 after acquiring an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of KBR by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 196,901 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in shares of KBR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 207,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,902,000 after acquiring an additional 3,114 shares during the last quarter.

About KBR (Get Rating)

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KBR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.