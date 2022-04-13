KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lowered its position in shares of KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,824 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272,175 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in KE were worth $2,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 1,656.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,178,000 after buying an additional 20,719,482 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after buying an additional 17,132,569 shares during the period. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,719,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KE by 480.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,929,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,578,000 after buying an additional 9,048,000 shares during the period. Finally, TB Alternative Assets Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,722,000. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BEKE opened at $13.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.89. KE Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.31 and a 52 week high of $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -174.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -1.42.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. KE had a negative return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $17.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BEKE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price target on KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on KE in a research note on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.70 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.46.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

