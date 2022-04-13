KE (NYSE:BEKE) Shares Gap Down to $15.22

KE Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BEKE – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.22, but opened at $14.51. KE shares last traded at $14.11, with a volume of 129,708 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of KE from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of KE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of KE from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of KE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of KE from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.46.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -174.63, a P/E/G ratio of 21.02 and a beta of -1.42.

KE ( NYSE:BEKE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $17.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.95 billion. KE had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that KE Holdings Inc. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEKE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in KE by 1,656.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,970,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,178,000 after acquiring an additional 20,719,482 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in KE by 131.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 30,201,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,485,000 after buying an additional 17,132,569 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in KE by 338.2% in the 4th quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 17,007,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,181,000 after buying an additional 13,126,220 shares during the last quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. acquired a new stake in KE in the 4th quarter valued at $220,614,000. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new position in shares of KE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,719,000. 29.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KE Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in operating an integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in three segments: Existing Home Transaction Services, New Home Transaction Services, and Emerging and Other Services.

