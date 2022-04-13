Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) Reaches New 52-Week High at $7.21

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (TSE:KEL – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.21 and last traded at C$7.18, with a volume of 119310 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$7.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$8.00 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Cormark lifted their target price on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kelt Exploration presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$6.68.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.36 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$5.26.

Kelt Exploration ( TSE:KEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.13 by C$0.15. The firm had revenue of C$120.52 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kelt Exploration Ltd. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer Douglas Jeffery Errico sold 9,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.13, for a total value of C$70,109.29. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,484,944.36. Also, Director William Charles Guinan sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.76, for a total transaction of C$256,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,189,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,040,742.84.

About Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL)

Kelt Exploration Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources primarily in northwestern Alberta and northeastern British Columbia, Canada. The company markets its crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids production primarily to third party marketing companies.

