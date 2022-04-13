Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $60.87

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and traded as low as $57.08. Kenon shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 64,749 shares.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kenon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.
Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)
Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.
