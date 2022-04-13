Kenon (NYSE:KEN) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $60.87

Kenon Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:KEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.87 and traded as low as $57.08. Kenon shares last traded at $57.70, with a volume of 64,749 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kenon in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Kenon alerts:

The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in Kenon by 6.4% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 111,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,627,000 after purchasing an additional 6,654 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Kenon by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 17,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,673 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Kenon by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 21,378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $886,000 after acquiring an additional 4,083 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth about $311,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Kenon during the 3rd quarter worth about $259,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

Kenon Company Profile (NYSE:KEN)

Kenon Holdings Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an owner, developer, and operator of power generation facilities in Israel and internationally. It operates in three segments: OPC, Quantum, and ZIM. The company's power generation plants operate on natural gas and diesel with an installed capacity of approximately 610 MW.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kenon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kenon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.