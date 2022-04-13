Kering (EPA:KER) PT Set at €810.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) has been assigned a €810.00 ($880.43) price target by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 52.31% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KER. Credit Suisse Group set a €825.00 ($896.74) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €695.00 ($755.43) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($978.26) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Friday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €780.00 ($847.83) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($760.87) price objective on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €778.42 ($846.11).

Shares of EPA KER opened at €531.80 ($578.04) on Monday. Kering has a 52 week low of €231.35 ($251.47) and a 52 week high of €417.40 ($453.70). The firm’s fifty day moving average is €602.61 and its 200 day moving average is €648.64.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

