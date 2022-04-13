Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY) Price Target Cut to €122.00

Kerry Group (OTCMKTS:KRYAY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from €127.00 ($138.04) to €122.00 ($132.61) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €125.00 ($135.87) to €115.00 ($125.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Kerry Group from €135.00 ($146.74) to €136.00 ($147.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KRYAY opened at $112.17 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $115.92 and a 200-day moving average of $125.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Kerry Group has a 52-week low of $101.55 and a 52-week high of $153.37.

Kerry Group Plc engages in the manufacturing and distribution of food and beverages. It operates through the following segments: Taste & Nutrition; and Consumer Foods. The Taste & Nutrition segment manufactures and distributes an innovative portfolio of taste & nutrition solutions and functional ingredients & actives for the global food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries.

