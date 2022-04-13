Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $2,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KDP. Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 21,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.0% during the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 56,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Keurig Dr Pepper by 2.6% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.54% of the company’s stock.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Justin Whitmore acquired 6,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.72 per share, for a total transaction of $239,710.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Herbert Derek Hopkins sold 92,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.65, for a total transaction of $3,470,049.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $37.63 on Wednesday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.44 and a 1 year high of $39.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.60. The company has a market cap of $53.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Keurig Dr Pepper’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

Separately, Truist Financial downgraded shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

