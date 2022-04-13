KeyCorp Brokers Boost Earnings Estimates for Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX)

Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) – KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Six Flags Entertainment in a report released on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp analyst B. Andress now forecasts that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.98. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s FY2022 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup started coverage on Six Flags Entertainment in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Six Flags Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.15.

Shares of NYSE SIX opened at $39.47 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 2.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.38 and a 200-day moving average of $41.85. Six Flags Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $35.75 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56.

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.10. Six Flags Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 11.88% and a net margin of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $317.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SIX. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 26.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 26,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 5,681 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 24.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 557,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,150,000 after acquiring an additional 109,682 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 7.6% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 64,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,724,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 19.3% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 69,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,942,000 after acquiring an additional 11,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 0.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 57,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.55% of the company’s stock.

Six Flags Entertainment Corp. engages in operating of theme parks. It operates under the brand name Six Flags, which offers rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. The company was founded by Angus G. Wynne Jr. in 1961 and is headquartered in Arlington, TX.

