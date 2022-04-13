KeyCorp Cuts Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Price Target to $28.00

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price target cut by analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s target price points to a potential upside of 32.01% from the stock’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.50 EPS.

SNDR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Schneider National from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Schneider National from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Schneider National from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.26.

Get Schneider National alerts:

Schneider National stock opened at $21.21 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Schneider National has a 12 month low of $20.48 and a 12 month high of $27.50.

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 18.06% and a net margin of 7.23%. Schneider National’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Schneider National news, EVP Shaleen Devgun sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.82, for a total value of $315,081.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total transaction of $408,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,748 shares of company stock worth $1,536,681. 32.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Schneider National in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 8,681.7% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Schneider National during the fourth quarter valued at about $122,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Schneider National by 37.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Schneider National in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 26.94% of the company’s stock.

About Schneider National (Get Rating)

Schneider National, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through three segments: Truckload, Intermodal, and Logistics. The Truckload segment offers standard long-haul and regional shipping services primarily through dry van, bulk, temperature-controlled, and flat-bed equipment, as well as cross dock and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.