Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on KWS. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Keywords Studios from GBX 3,300 ($43.00) to GBX 3,150 ($41.05) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,450 ($44.96) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,275 ($42.68).

Shares of Keywords Studios stock opened at GBX 2,628 ($34.25) on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,353.78. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 81.36. Keywords Studios has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,950 ($25.41) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,366 ($43.86). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.57.

In related news, insider Marion Sears purchased 1,000 shares of Keywords Studios stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,490 ($32.45) per share, for a total transaction of £24,900 ($32,447.22).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

