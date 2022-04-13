Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kforce Inc. and its subsidiaries provide professional staffing services and solutions to clients on both a temporary and permanent basis through our Technology and Finance and Accounting segments. Tech Segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients, focusing primarily on areas of information technology such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning and network architecture and security. FA segment provides both Flex and Direct Hire services to clients in areas such as accounting, transactional finance, financial analysis and reporting, taxation, budgeting, loan servicing, professional administration, audit services and systems and controls analysis and documentation. Kforce Inc. is based in TAMPA, Fla. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.25.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $74.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.98. Kforce has a 1-year low of $54.12 and a 1-year high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Research analysts predict that Kforce will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Kforce news, CFO David M. Kelly sold 417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $29,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Kelly sold 5,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.44, for a total value of $377,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFRC. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Kforce by 21.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,273,000 after buying an additional 28,621 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in Kforce by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 44,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kforce by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,968 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kforce by 70.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,464 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology, and Finance and Accounting (FA). The Technology segment provides talent solutions to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, data management and analytics, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, project and program management, and network architecture and security.

