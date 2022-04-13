Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kingsoft Cloud (NASDAQ:KC – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Kingsoft Cloud from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kingsoft Cloud currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of KC stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. Kingsoft Cloud has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $50.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -4.38 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.59.

Kingsoft Cloud ( NASDAQ:KC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The company reported ($2.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.09) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. Kingsoft Cloud had a negative net margin of 17.53% and a negative return on equity of 16.12%. Kingsoft Cloud’s revenue was up 38.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kingsoft Cloud will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,734,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,031,729 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 102.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,423,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745,686 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 14,986.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,050,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,036,476 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 5,905,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,596 shares during the period. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kingsoft Cloud by 100.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,207,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108,320 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Kingsoft Cloud Holdings Limited provides cloud services to businesses and organizations in China. The company offers public cloud services to customers in various verticals, including game, video, AI, e-commerce, education, and mobile internet; enterprise cloud services to customers in financial service, public service, and healthcare business, and others.

