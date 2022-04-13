Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.35. Kingsway Financial Services shares last traded at $5.23, with a volume of 12,612 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.82, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $125.50 million, a PE ratio of -520,000.00 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.38.

Kingsway Financial Services (NYSE:KFS – Get Rating) (TSE:KFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. Kingsway Financial Services had a return on equity of 167.08% and a net margin of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $26.79 million during the quarter.

In other Kingsway Financial Services news, Director Joseph Stilwell acquired 10,000 shares of Kingsway Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.39 per share, for a total transaction of $53,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders have bought 76,882 shares of company stock valued at $421,522 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 53.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services in the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 193.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 24,743 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kingsway Financial Services by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 80,305 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stilwell Value LLC raised its stake in Kingsway Financial Services by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 7,218,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,560,000 after buying an additional 301,118 shares during the last quarter. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kingsway Financial Services Company Profile (NYSE:KFS)

Kingsway Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Extended Warranty and Leased Real Estate. The Extended Warranty segment provides after-market vehicle protection services distributed by credit unions.

