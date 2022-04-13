KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ) Shares Sold by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC lowered its position in KINS Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KINZ – Get Rating) by 60.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,000 shares during the quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in KINS Technology Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINZ. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in KINS Technology Group by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 75,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the third quarter valued at about $3,601,000. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KINS Technology Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,236,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 197,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of KINS Technology Group by 122.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,339,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,316,000 after purchasing an additional 737,307 shares in the last quarter. 71.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KINZ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.07. 220 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,854. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03. KINS Technology Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.78 and a 1-year high of $10.07.

KINS Technology Group Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. KINS Technology Group Inc was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

