Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Down 90.2% in March

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 90.2% from the March 15th total of 20,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 96,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of Kion Group stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $14.50. 113,309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,700. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average is $23.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.92. Kion Group has a 1 year low of $14.43 and a 1 year high of $29.30. The firm has a market cap of $7.61 billion, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 1.50.

Get Kion Group alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kion Group from €102.00 ($110.87) to €92.00 ($100.00) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets cut Kion Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kion Group from €80.00 ($86.96) to €75.00 ($81.52) in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Kion Group from €86.00 ($93.48) to €84.00 ($91.30) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.25.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kion Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kion Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.