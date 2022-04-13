Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Decreases Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 259,442 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 3.5% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $87,256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. TFO TDC LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $71,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the third quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth approximately $125,000. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,700 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $295.48 per share, for a total transaction of $502,316.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 1,600 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MSFT opened at $282.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $296.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $2.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.91. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $238.07 and a 12-month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $51.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 26.41%.

MSFT has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on Microsoft in a research note on Monday. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $410.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $400.00 price objective on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Microsoft currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.99.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment consists of devices and platforms, including Office Commercial, Office Consumer, LinkedIn, and Dynamics business solutions.

