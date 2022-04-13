Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC boosted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,160 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $707,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Legacy Private Trust Co. boosted its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Private Trust Co. now owns 119,870 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $7,596,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 111.8% in the third quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 31,331 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 16,538 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,430,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $186,736,000 after acquiring an additional 67,518 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 366.6% during the third quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 128,528 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,996,000 after acquiring an additional 100,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,022,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total transaction of $204,337.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.24, for a total value of $54,798.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock worth $1,121,147 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.47.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.32 on Wednesday, hitting $51.50. The company had a trading volume of 289,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,193,559. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.94% and a return on equity of 30.95%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 16th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.29%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

